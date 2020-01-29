Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $287.33 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.24 billion and approximately $3.19 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC on major exchanges including Korbit, Bittrex, OKEx and CoinZest.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bit-Z, Cobinhood, DragonEX, BigONE, Bitfinex, Bitrue, Trade Satoshi, CoinZest, CoinEx, Binance, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, Coinsquare, Bibox, Bitbns, Hotbit, HitBTC, Indodax, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Kraken, Kucoin, Korbit, Bitkub, WazirX, Koinex, Coinbit, Bithumb, SouthXchange, Upbit, FCoin, Poloniex, CoinBene, YoBit, OKEx, Bittrex, MBAex, Altcoin Trader and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.