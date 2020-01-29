BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 17.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $642,877.00 and $2,548.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00673288 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00125105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120618 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 93.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000988 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,211,960,216 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

