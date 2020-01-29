Bitfex (BFX) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Bitfex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and VinDAX. During the last seven days, Bitfex has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. Bitfex has a total market cap of $349,303.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $288.27 or 0.03094665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00193532 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00121990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitfex Token Profile

Bitfex launched on August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,393,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,193,765 tokens. Bitfex’s official message board is medium.com/idap-io . Bitfex’s official website is bitfex.com . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

