Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.11

Shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.11 and last traded at $83.11, with a volume of 9538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.68 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $325.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.42 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,806 shares in the company, valued at $10,467,743.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Black Hills by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Black Hills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,285,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Black Hills by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

