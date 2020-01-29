Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Stock Price Up 10%

Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of $571,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

