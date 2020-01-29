Blakecoin Achieves Market Cap of $11,221.00 (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $11,221.00 and $72.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,302.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.19 or 0.01892511 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.91 or 0.04112996 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00650221 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00131451 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00731593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009765 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028218 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00633447 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 7th, 2013. Blakecoin’s total supply is 24,155,618 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin . Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

