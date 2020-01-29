Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BSIF stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.78). 780,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,073. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of $500.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.75.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

