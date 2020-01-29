Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 1.95 (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BSIF stock traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 135 ($1.78). 780,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,073. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of $500.18 million and a PE ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.75.
Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile
