Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPMC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a price target (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.63. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $209,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

