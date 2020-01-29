BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.42

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

BlueScope Steel Limited (ASX:BSL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.42 and traded as high as $14.85. BlueScope Steel shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 3,192,832 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$13.42.

In other news, insider Mark Vassella 250,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th.

BlueScope Steel Company Profile (ASX:BSL)

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

