Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.64

Bluestone Resources Inc (CVE:BSR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.64 and last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 472341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bluestone Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $126.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.23.

Bluestone Resources (CVE:BSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bluestone Resources Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile (CVE:BSR)

Bluestone Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on advancing its 100% owned Cerro Blanco gold and Mita geothermal projects located in Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

