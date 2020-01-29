Bluzelle (BLZ) Price Up 1.8% This Week

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $10.39 and $50.98. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $354,642.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $528.37 or 0.05636848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025280 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00127729 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002669 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002878 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,889,970 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

Bluzelle Coin Trading

Bluzelle can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $51.55, $18.94, $10.39, $13.77, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

