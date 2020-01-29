Boeing (NYSE:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($4.26), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share.

NYSE BA opened at $325.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.83. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price objective (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

