BorgWarner Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,224 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,147% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 386,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,271. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

