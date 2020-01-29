Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 362,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,854 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 80.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 525.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

ING opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34. ING Groep NV has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep NV will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

