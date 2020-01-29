Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 273.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 413,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,213,000 after buying an additional 302,783 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,119,000 after buying an additional 119,765 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,563,000 after buying an additional 115,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 200.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,578 shares of company stock valued at $5,911,613 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $83.95 and a one year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

