Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Oracle by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Oracle by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Oracle by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,664,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,289,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $125,976,000 after purchasing an additional 577,078 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Insiders sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

