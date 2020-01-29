Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up approximately 1.3% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $11,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 27,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.38 and a 200 day moving average of $261.32. Biogen Inc has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.64.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

