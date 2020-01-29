Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 32,716 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,716 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Portland General Electric worth $7,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Guggenheim lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.