Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.94

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $14.05. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 90,043 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.65. The stock has a market cap of $310.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.19%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

