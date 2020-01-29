botXcoin Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One botXcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and LATOKEN. botXcoin has a market cap of $59.65 million and $278,316.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, botXcoin has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin Token Profile

botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,631,694,139 tokens. The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling botXcoin

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

