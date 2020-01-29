Bouygues (EPA:EN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.93

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.93 and traded as high as $37.24. Bouygues shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 959,243 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Bouygues and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Bouygues and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.93.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

