BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of BPMP opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BP Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.15 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 128.52% and a return on equity of 72.31%. BP Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

