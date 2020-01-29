BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Purchased by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in BP were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in BP by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,078,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,066,696,000 after purchasing an additional 409,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in BP by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $344,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BP by 659.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $91,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BP by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,959,355 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,552,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,828,190. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

