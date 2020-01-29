BriaCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BriaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges. BriaCoin has a total market cap of $22,303.00 and $5.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BriaCoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,831.23 or 2.12062493 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026003 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin Coin Profile

BriaCoin (CRYPTO:BRIA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . BriaCoin’s official website is briacoin.com

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BriaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

