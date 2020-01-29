Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,900 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $89.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day moving average is $86.98. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 68.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Brink's alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

BCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $267,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.