Brokerages Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Announce $0.96 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $0.98. BancFirst also posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 14.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, insider Mark Gish sold 8,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $497,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,847,250 over the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

BANF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 21,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $63.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

