Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.87. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.

In related news, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,968 shares of company stock worth $8,835,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

