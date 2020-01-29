Brokerages Anticipate Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) will report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the highest is $1.87. Carlisle Companies reported earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.
On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.
CSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSL stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
