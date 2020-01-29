Brokerages Anticipate CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts expect CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. CME Group reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CME Group.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

CME traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $213.21. 1,406,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,654. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 157,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,613,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its holdings in CME Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 8,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in CME Group by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 8,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,293,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CME Group (CME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.