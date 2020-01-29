Brokerages Anticipate First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) to Announce $0.58 EPS

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) has received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Defiance Financial’s rating score has improved by 11.1% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.58 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on FDEF. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FDEF traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $30.08. 67,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $615.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. First Defiance Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $41.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

In other First Defiance Financial news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $89,204.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDEF. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 25.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 121.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

