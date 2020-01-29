Brokerages Anticipate HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $40.72 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of HBT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.03. 21,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $20.33.

In other HBT Financial news, EVP Patrick F. Busch bought 13,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $228,844.40. Also, Director Gerald E. Pfeiffer bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 17,228 shares of company stock worth $298,164.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

