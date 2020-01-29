Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.00. Aptiv posted earnings per share of $1.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.52.

APTV stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 1,453,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,188. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.49. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

