Brokers Issue Forecasts for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. Selective Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $59.18 and a 1-year high of $81.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $22,297,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

