Brokers Set Expectations for Under Armour Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UAA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.16.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $20.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 85,155 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 405,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.