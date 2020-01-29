Brown & Brown’s (BRO) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BRO. ValuEngine cut shares of Brown & Brown from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Brown & Brown from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.67.

NYSE BRO traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $45.16. 656,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,055. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

In other news, EVP Jerome Scott Penny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total transaction of $1,184,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 669.0% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,930,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 670.7% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,326,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $30,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 237.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 434,501 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

