Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.36

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.23, with a volume of 558204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $79,322.36. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Brunswick by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,540,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,967,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

