Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Update

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 299,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 144,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caci International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Caci International by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caci International by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Caci International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CACI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Caci International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.80.

Shares of Caci International stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.87. 3,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85. Caci International has a twelve month low of $155.44 and a twelve month high of $274.05. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.91%. Caci International’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

