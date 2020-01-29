Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.91-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.68 billion.

Shares of Caci International stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.18. 243,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,289. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.85. Caci International has a 12-month low of $156.08 and a 12-month high of $274.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Caci International alerts:

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caci International will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Caci International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.80.

In other Caci International news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 554 shares in the company, valued at $126,544.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caci International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.