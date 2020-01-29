CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Short Interest Update

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,400 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the December 31st total of 683,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CAI International by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CAI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CAI International in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

CAI stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.89. CAI International has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.04 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 9.68%. CAI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAI International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

