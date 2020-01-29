California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,115 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in California Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in California Resources by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in California Resources by 665.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in California Resources by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 4.48. California Resources Corp has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that California Resources Corp will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRC. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. California Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

