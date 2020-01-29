Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,900 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the December 31st total of 761,800 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Calyxt in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Calyxt by 56.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Calyxt by 91.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Calyxt by 52.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Calyxt by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLXT opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 12.38 and a quick ratio of 11.97. Calyxt has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $19.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $187.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.64.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 43.09% and a negative net margin of 1,016.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLXT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

