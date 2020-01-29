Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 27.02%.

NASDAQ:CAC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.06. 616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.81. Camden National has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Camden National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

