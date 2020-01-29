Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNI. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stephens downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.41.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $94.01 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $96.53. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 53.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

