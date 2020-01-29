Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.88. 267,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,594. The company has a market cap of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $96.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

