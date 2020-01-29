Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6292 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th.

Canadian Pacific Railway has a payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $13.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

CP stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $263.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $267.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

