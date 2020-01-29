Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.32

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $144.32 and traded as high as $145.65. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $145.62, with a volume of 135,579 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTC.A shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$147.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$174.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$144.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

