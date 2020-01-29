Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.21.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

CU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.48. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$40.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$885.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.