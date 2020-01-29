Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$42.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.21.
CU stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.31. The company had a trading volume of 163,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,802. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.48. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$32.93 and a 12 month high of C$40.53. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15.
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
