Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.10.

CGC stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,644 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth $2,005,000. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

