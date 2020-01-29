Canopy Growth’s (CGC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.10.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.59. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,750 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,494 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,888 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,551 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.