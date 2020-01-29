CanYaCoin Price Tops $0.0159 (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,135.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, IDAX and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CanYaCoin Profile

CAN is a token. It launched on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Lykke Exchange, Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

