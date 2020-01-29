Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $101.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,323. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $107.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total value of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock worth $29,459,962. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

